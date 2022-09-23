Rajahmundry Court extends MLC Anantha Babu's remand till October 7

The Rajahmundry court has extended the remand of Kakinada MLC Anantha Babu till October 7, who is accused in the murder case of driver Subrahmanyam in East Godavari district. After the bail period expired, the hearing was held in the SC and ST court today.



Subrahmanyam, who worked as a driver at MLC for a few days, was murdered in the last week of May. After bringing the dead body directly to the house, the MLC ran away and the police launched a search operation.

However, the MLC himself came to the police station and surrendered that he was the mastermind behind the murder. Rajahmundry SC and ST Court registered a case against him and sent him to Central Jail.

Since then, he applied for bail many times but the court rejected it. Recently MLC's mother passed away and hence court granted Conditional bail.