Rajahmundry: Lok Adalat settles 10,500 cases

Rajahmundry (East Godavari District): District Principal Judge PV Jyothirmai said the National Lok Adalat is a good platform for resolving civil cases and compromising natured criminal cases.

Speaking to the media at the district court in Rajahmundry on Monday, she informed that 10,500 cases were settled by the National Lok Adalat, which was held on 41 benches across the district on Sunday.

She said the award could be made with the special powers of this court. She said the National Lok Adalat Award could be issued on imprisonment, fines, and compensation in an example check bounce case. She pointed out that taking steps with an optimistic outlook can lead to problem-solving.

The District Judge mentioned that the management of the National Lok Adalat was a success with the cooperation of insurance companies, police, public sector undertakings, and banks to resolve various cases through compromise.