Rajahmundry players win silver medal in TT tourney
Rajamahendravaram: The players of Rajamahendravaram Gowthami Table Tennis Academy won silver medal as runner-up in the team event in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) All India Table Tennis Tournament, organised by Adarsha Educational Institutions in Karnal, Haryana from October 6 to 8.
Giduturi Siri Pavani acted as the captain of the team that participated in these competitions on behalf of Future Kids School (Rajamahendravaram), while G Thanyasree and Karri Sharanya Reddy were the members. Future Kids School PET Amrita coached the team. School director Ravi, East Godavari Table Tennis Association president JVV Appareddy, secretary VTV Subbarao and treasurer K Satyanarayana congratulated these three athletes, who stood second in the national level tournament and showed their unique talent.