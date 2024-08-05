Rajamahendravaram: 1 held, 443 kg ganja seized

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari police seized 443.86 kilograms ganja on Saturday night. Ganja was packed in 14 white plastic bags during a vehicle check on the national highway at Divancheruvu.

The van which was coming towards Rajahmundry was stopped by Bommaru police and the Special Branch team. South Zone DSP M Ambika Prasad confirmed that the van driver, Divakar from Puducherry was arrested.

Two cell phones were also seized from him. Police said the Ganja was loaded into the van by the van owner and another person from Murari in Gandepalli mandal, and the driver was instructed to deliver it to Dindivanam in Tamil Nadu.

A case has been registered at Bommuru Police Station, and an investigation is underway. East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore said that strict measures are being taken to combat the spread of Ganja in the district.

He said that efforts include vehicle checks and cordon searches, and urged the public to assist by providing information about drug use and trafficking.