Rajamahendravaram: 1,000 people donate blood in mega camp

Rajamahendravaram: Family members of former minister Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao has conducted a mega blood donation camp at Subramanya Mydanam on the occasion of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday here on Saturday.

The organisers arranged as many as 100 tables for donation of blood and over 1,000 persons donated blood voluntarily in the camp. Certificates, dry fruits and drinks were provided to the blood donors.

Meanwhile, the party 13th division leader Chelluboyina Suryanarayana Murthi also arranged a mega free medical camp in the division. After examining the patients, medicines were given freely to the participants.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, YSRCP leaders Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi, Jakkampudi Ganesh, Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam, Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, Nandepu Srinivas, Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Polasanaalli Hanmatha Rao, Bommana Raj Kumar, Kolla Babu and many others participated in the programmes.Large number of students donate blood.