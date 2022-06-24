Rajamahendravaram : AKNU gets ISO certification

Rajamahendravaram : (East Godavari District) Adikavi Nannaya University has received International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001-2015 certification, informed Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao, who unveiled the ISO certificates at the University EC hall here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said that ISO certification was a great achievement of AKNU. University has all set for this certification in 2021 and the provisional certificate was obtained. After thorough inspection, the ISO team issued a full ISO Certificate.

The V-C gave a call to the faculty to work with the same spirit to achieve a good grade in NAAC. He said the ISO certification would be symbolic of the university's quality of standards. He said further development should be achieved in line with university quality as well as job quality and personal values.

V-C Jagannadha Rao congratulated University ISO Coordinator Dr V Persis, Core Committee Members Dr K Deepti, Dr Bhavani and others for achieving the ISO certification within the stipulated time.

University officials Y Srinivasa Rao, K Ramaneswari, Jyotirmayi, Dr KV Swamy, Dr P Umamaheswari and S Lingareddy were present on the occasion.