Rajamahendravaram: AKNU online test results released

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nananya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao released results of online examination for engineering students and Students Support Service app in his chamber here on Monday.



The V-C said state-level online test was conducted to tap the hidden talent of engineering students in which many students participated. The competitions were conducted in essay-writing, poster presentation, quiz and Power Point presentation.

A cash award of Rs 3,000 will be given to first prize winner and Rs 2,000 to second prize winner, he announced.

The winners in essay-writing are: first prize E Harshitha (Kadapa), second prize G Rajesh (Kakinada); in power point presentation first prize BB Sai Ganesh (Rajamahendravaram), second prize V Narayana (Surampalem); in poster presentation, first prize won by ANV Ravi Sai Santosh (Rajamahendravaram), second prize Sayeed Meera Mohammed (Vijayawada) and in quiz first prize K Rajesh (Bapatla) and M Vinay (Rajamahendravaram).

University registrar Prof B Ganga Rao, University College of Engineering principal Dr Persis and others were present.