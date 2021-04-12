Rajamahendravaram: AKNU to be developed into best institution, says Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: Steps will be initiated to develop AdikaviNannaya University (AKNU) into the best educational institute in the country, which was named after AdikaviNannaya, Member of Parliament (MP)Margani Bharat Ram said.

Speaking to the media along with vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao on the campus here on Monday, he said the university would also be made as hub for sports. Under Kendra Khelo India programme, an amount of Rs 8.30 crore was released for providing sports facilities.

Out of the total amount of Rs 8.30 crore, an amount of Rs 4.50 crore allotted for constructing multipurpose stadium and Rs 3.80 crore earmarked for swimming pool. In the second phase, funds will be released for synthetic athletic track and others.

A film department will also be introduced shortly in the university, which is a long-cherished desire of the people as many persons are ready to take training in acting. Moreover, necessaryaction will be taken to merge Kandukuri Veeresalingam educational institutions in the university which is a long pending demand.

Vice-Chancellor Prof MokkaJagannadha Rao asked the MP to use his good offices to get Rs 40 crore sanctioned and not released so far. He thanked the MP for his endeavour to make theuniversity as a hub for sports.

Earlier, MP Bharat inspected the ground on the campus with the officials. University registrarDr T Ashok, professors K Ramaneswari, V Persis, KS Rao and others were present.