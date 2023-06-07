Rajamahendravaram : Alumnus assures help in classroom construction in govt degree college

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Nunna Tirumala Rao, an alumnus of the college and Head of Tirumala Educational Institutions, promised to cooperate in the construction of classrooms in the Government Degree College.

Tirumala Rao, Alumni Association president Mulla Madhav, College Principal Dr Chappati Krishna, Academic Cell Coordinator Gowtham and others planted saplings on the college premises in a programme here on Tuesday, organised under the auspices of Government Degree College Alumni Association.

On this occasion, Principal Krishna asked Tirumala Rao to cooperate in constructing a block on behalf of Tirumala Educational Institutions to meet the shortage of classrooms in the college. He said that this block will be named after the donor.

Responding to this, Tirumala Rao recalled that he studied B Sc and M Sc during 1981-86 in the Government Degree College. As an alumnus, he promised to contribute to the development of the college. Proposals should be prepared and sent for the construction of a block with three classrooms under the G+1.

Alumni Association President Madhav thanked Tirumala Rao for his response.

Alumni Association general secretary Gadde Sudhakar, vice-president Bhargav, executive committee member Y Vijayalakshmi and students participated in this programme.