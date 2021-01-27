Rajamahendravaram: APFDC cultivate plantations in 16,917 hectares

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) is cultivating a variety of species in 16,917 hectares in Rajamahendravaram region. Of the total area Rajamahendravaram division is having 8,433 hectares and 8,483 hectares in Eluru division.

APFDC is cultivating eucalyptus (seed origin) in 2,194 hectares and clones in 426 hectares, bamboo in 2,261 hectares, teak in 754 hectares, cashew in 1,362 hectares, medicinal plants in 159 hectares, Pongamia in 40 hectares, pines in 118 hectares and nursery area in 3.50 hectares in the region.

APFDC is cultivating eucalyptus and bamboo plantations on a massive scale to meet the pulpwood demands of paper industries and to generate employment to landless poor in remote and Agency areas. Mist chamber units were started in the year 2006 and 2007 to produce eucalyptus clonal nursery to meet the internal requirement of planting and for sale to the needy. In the year 2020, about 4.26 lakh eucalyptus clones were produced.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Monday, APFDC regional manager Dr T Jyothi said that during 2021 it was targeted to raise eucalyptus saplings in 137 hectares. Meanwhile, APFDC penned agreements with ITC Limited Bhadrachalam to supply eucalyptus pulp and as per the MoU 37,250 metric tonnes of pulp from Rajamahendravaram division and 1,56,650 metric tonnes of pulp from Eluru division was supplied to ITC. In 2020-21 season 2.32 lakh long bamboo was sold.