Rajamahendravaram: APJ Abdul Kalam remembered on his birth anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja paid rich tributes to former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam in connection with his Jayanthi, under the aegis of Abdul Kalam Foundation founder Chotu here on Thursday.

Later, MLA Raja said that Abdul Kalam was a torchbearer to society and everyone should follow his footprints.

As President of India and noted scientist, he done yeomen service to the country.

He led a simple life during his five years term as President of India and a glaring example for honesty, he added.

Kalam showed interest to spend time with students and used to question them on various subjects. The nation never forget his services rendered to the country, he added.

YSRCP leaders Patham Kondala Rao, Akula Virraju, Chandana Nageswar, J Ganesh and others were present.