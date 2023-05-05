Rajamahendravaram: Ashtottara Shata Kundatmaka Maha Yagnam from May 12

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : TVS Subrahmanyam, Assistant Commissioner of the East Godavari District Endowments Department on Friday said the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka Maha Yagnam will be conducted from May 12 to 17 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada under the auspices of the State Endowments Department.

He wished that the people of the district would participate in this great yagnam in large numbers and get divine grace. He said that Endowments Department is conducting the Chandi Rudra Raja Shyamala and Sudarshan Maha Yaga on behalf of the state government, wishing the state to be prosperous.

He said under the leadership of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Yagna Sankalpa will be held on the May 12th, and the Yagna Dikshadharana will be held by Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana couple. Every morning Homas will be performed and in the evening Kalyana Utsav, and there will be mythological and spiritual discourses.

On May 12th in Vijayawada Durga Malleswara Swamy Kalyanam Mahotsav, 13th Dwarka Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam, 14th Annavaram Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swami Kalyanam, 15th Sri Saila Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swami Kalyanam and 16th Simhachala Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Kalyana Mahotsav.