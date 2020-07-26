Rajamahendravaram: Auspicious Sravana Masam loses sheen

Rajamahendravaram: The auspicious Sravana Masam, commenced from July 22, lost its sheen this year because of Covid-19 pandemic. Many people wait for this month to perform weddings, gruha pravesams and other important events. Several people who want to perform weddings for their children are now in distress due to corona protocol guidelines as the government allowed only 50 members from both bridegroom and bride sides besides following physical distance, wearing face masks and sanitisation.



Moreover, the respective parties should get permission from the tashildars by producing wedding card and aadhaar card. Due to restrictions, the wedding parties are not booking function halls and kalyana mandapams. Because of limitation of members to attend, the parties also thinking that spending huge amounts on function halls and kalyana mandapams is unnecessary expenditure.

Meanwhile, several temples are also not allowing for marriages including Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram. With the restrictions, there is a lot of impact on catering, decorators, band parties, lighting wings. The auspicious muhurthams for wedding in Sravana masam are July 26, 29 and 31 and in August-- 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 13. After Sravana masam, Bhadrapada masam, followed by Adhika Ashada masam comes where there are no muhurthams. A farmer M S Rao said the marriage of his son was postponed twice and now decided to perform the wedding simply at the house because of corona restrictions.

A Kalyana mandapam owner K S Raju said the parties booked kalyana mandapams are now asking to return the advance amounts as there is no need of big venues for the limited members.