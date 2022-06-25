Rajamahendravaram : Awareness programme on Ham radio organised

Rajamahendravaram : (East Godavari District) A Ramesh Babu, chief program coordinator, Academy of Ham radio, briefed the students of Adikavi Nannaya University College of Engineering on Ham Radio.

Ramesh Babu was the speaker at Ham Radio awareness programme organised at the University Seminar Hall on Friday. He spoke about the emergence and historical background of Home Amateur Mechanic radio. The Ham radio has a special place in today's world of cutting-edge technology and cell phones. This Ham radio is said to be very useful in transmitting information during natural disasters. He said the government maintains an information system during disasters.

In addition to the Telugu States, he described his own experiences of the services provided by ham radio in catastrophic situations in places like Odisha. A PowerPoint presentation on using ham radio technology nationally and internationally was shown.

Later, University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao presented a memento to Ramesh Babu. The V-C suggested university authorities to look into the possibility of setting up a Ham radio at the campus.

Registrar T Ashok, Principal Dr V Persis, Convener J Hanumanthu, Co-Convenors Dr D Srinivasa Rao, Dr D Kishore, and others participated.