Rajamahendravaram: Beloved ‘Cinema Tree’ collapses in Kumaradevam
This 155-year-old tree, on the banks of River Godavari, was a popular filming location and a cherished landmark for locals and film enthusiasts
Rajamahendravaram: A historic ‘Nidra Ganneru’ tree, affectionately known as the ‘Cinema Tree’ fell at Kumaradevam village in Kovvur mandal in East Godavari district on Monday.
This 155-year-old tree, which once stood tall on the banks of the Godavari river, was a popular filming location and a cherished landmark for locals and film enthusiasts alike.
The ‘Nidra Ganneru’, or Rain Tree, scientifically named Samanea Saman (Albizia Saman), was renowned for its expansive canopy and evergreen beauty. It was a favourite spot for filmmakers and has featured in several well-known movies.
Notably, it served as the backdrop for the song ‘Veluguku Udayam’ from the film ‘Trishulam’, ‘Atlataddi Uyyala’ song in ‘Padi Pantalu’ movie and ‘Samayaniki Tagu Mataladi’ from ‘Sitaramayyagari Manavaralu’ movie.
The tree also hosted a special snake’s nest set for a song in Mohan Babu’s ‘Padmavyuham’ movie. The tree’s fall has left the local people in mourning. Locals and film fans are lamenting the loss of this historic and scenic landmark.
M Siddhartha, founder of the voluntary organisation, Rajahmundry Rising, expressed dismay over the tree’s collapse. Movie enthusiast Adabala Maridayya Kapu noted that the tree had been a filming site for 50 years, while teacher Parasa Jagannatha Rao recalled how he used to stop and enjoy the shade of the tree during his trips between Kovvur and his native village Chidipi.
The loss of the Cinema Tree is being felt deeply by those who cherished its beauty and historical significance.