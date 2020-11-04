Rajamahendravaram: Booklet on BJP government failures released

Rajamahendravaram: CPM district secretary T Arun released a booklet on BJP government at his party office here on Tuesday, in connection with party's political publicity programme.

Later, he said every sector in the country was in crisis in seven years of BJP rule in the country, which never happened in last seven decades. The party took up the political publicity programme on a massive scale to tell the failures of BJP government to the people, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi miserably failed to develop the country in all aspects.

The people are facing problems with BJP government's anti-people policies, he said. CPM decided to bring awareness among the people on the injustice done to them by BJP government, he averred. The party leaders including SS Murthi, P V Rao, P Tulasi, B P Raju, B Rajulova and others were present.