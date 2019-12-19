Rajamahendravaram: BRK Shopping Mall inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram: BRK Shopping Mall has added another feather in its cap. It is owned by a noted textile trader Bommana Raj Kumar (BRK), who has been in textile trade for six decades. His father Bommana Ramachandra Rao was also a noted textile trader.

Film actress of ismart Shankar fame Nidhi Agarwal inaugurated the shopping mall at fortgate in the historical city amidst fanfare. Later, the film actress Nidhi Agarwal said that Rajamahendravaram has a unique identity in textile business because of quality material and affordable prices. Now the BRK Shopping Mall enhanced the expectations of the people in and around the city.



Bommana Raj Kumar, who has been in the trade for six decades, launched the mall because of the confidence by thousands of customers for many years and BRK is an identity for quality.

Along with Bommana Raj Kumar, his wife Bharathi, sons Jaya Kumar and Ramachandra Rao welcomed the guests.

Minister for Women Welfare Taneti Vanitha, MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Rajamahendravaram urban and rural MLAS Adireddy Bhavani and Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary and former MLAs Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao and Akula Satyanarayana, YSRCP leaders Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Akula Virraju and many others were present.