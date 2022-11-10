Rajamahendravaram: Call for commitment to eradicate corruption

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Retd) and Director of Andhra Pradesh State Forestry Academy PAV Udaya Bhaskar said eradication of corruption is possible only through civic responsibility and every citizen should make a personal commitment to eradicate corruption in his area.

A workshop was conducted on Wednesday to sensitise Forest Section Officers and Beat Officers, who are undergoing training at the Academy, on National Vigilance Week and anti-corruption. The director attended as a chief guest for the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Udaya Bhaskar said that society's interests should be given priority over personal interests. 'The country will move forward only if everyone progresses with integrity. As transparency increases, corruption will also decrease. If corruption is reduced, productivity and quality will also increase,' he observed.

Academy deputy director T Chakrapani said corruption takes many forms. Taking bribes is not the only corruption, but not doing work worthy of the salary also comes under corruption, he noted.

Another Deputy Director Dr NV Sivarama Prasad said that everyone should note the importance given to moral values in Indian culture. Maharshi Patanjali has condemned taking bribes and expecting money from others, he reminded.

Retired DFO P Uday Shankar in his speech mentioned that large population is also a major reason for corruption in India. He explained corruption-free environment in Finland and its features. He said that India can become a developed country only when corruption is eradicated.

Deputy directors T Srinivasa Rao and AV Ramana Murthy, trainees Rakesh Kumar, Srinivasa Rao and Nageswara Rao also spoke.

Under the guidance of Forest Range Officer T Anusha, trainees took a pledge of integrity, stating that they will fight against corruption and act in an exemplary manner.