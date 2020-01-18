Rajamahendravaram: 'Chalo Amaravathi' by CPI on Jan 20

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary T Madhu has said that Chalo Amaravathi will be held on January 20 against the shifting of the capital from Amaravathi.

Speaking to the media at the Press Club here on Friday, he said the unilateral decision of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy about the shifting of capital was highly improper and he was not having any right in this regard.

He said that the shifting of capital was detrimental to the interests of the farmers who gave up their fertile agricultural lands in the hope that a capital having international standards would be constructed in their native place. Now, they will lose both ways, he lamented.

The people are expressing concern over the shifting of capital and demanding to stop the proposal. As many as 28 farmers died because of the State government's decision and the government did not even speak to them.

Madhu warned that the CPI cannot be a mere spectator in this regard and it would definitely intensify its agitation to prevent the shifting of capital at all costs.

He appealed to the people to participate in the 'Chalo Amaravthi' programme in large numbers.

CPI leaders Nalla Rama Rao and others were present on the occasion.