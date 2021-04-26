Rajamahendravaram: City Congress president Balepalli Muralidhar resigns

Rajamahendravaram: City Congress president Balepalli Muralidhar resigned to his post on Sunday owing to some cheap gimmicks of some leaders of the party.

Speaking to reporters at city office here on Sunday, he said he was forced to resign to his post because of the cheap gimmicks of some Congress leaders and their attitude. The party is not getting expected response from the people because of these leaders, he alleged.

The APCC also encouraging the leaders who are diluting the party in the city and in these circumstances, it is inevitable to resign to the post, he added.

Though the party is getting jolts in various aspects, the leaders are not changing their attitude, he lamented.