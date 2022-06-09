Rajamahendravaram: Collector irked by CHC failure to meet target

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha expressed dissatisfaction with the medical services being provided by Gopalapuram Community Health Centre. She got angry after knowing that only four deliveries were performed last month against the target of 30 deliveries per month. Despite the availability of doctors and medical staff, this CHC was not reaching the target, she reprimanded.

On Wednesday, the Collector conducted surprise check of the CHC at Gopalapuram and examined the records. She said the government is providing basic facilities and adequate staff in government hospitals intending to provide better medical services. 'But it was found that the objectives were not met due to lack of coordination among the officers.' She expressed concern for not using the developed hospital building due to non-installation of a transformer worth just Rs 50,000. The Collector ordered the officials concerned to set up the transformer immediately.

MPP Undavalli Satyanarayana expressed willingness to provide funds. The Collector said steps would also be taken to set up a generator at the hospital soon. Stating that the government is taking all possible steps to provide medical services to the poor, she urged people to take advantage of these facilities.

She interacted with the patients being treated in the hospital and enquired about the medical services available.