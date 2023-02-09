Rajamahendravaram: Collector Madhavi Latha travels on bike to inspect housing land

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District collector K Madhavi Latha, joint collector N Tej Bharat, Rajahmundry Municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RDO A Chaitra Varshini and others travelled on two-wheelers and inspected 586 acres of land identified in Kapavaram and Burugupudi villages of Korukonda mandal for the distribution of house plots to 25,000 beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The collector said house plots are being distributed to every eligible within 90 days of applying. The plots identified in Burugupudi and Kapavaram villages are being distributed to the beneficiaries of Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rural, and Korukonda areas.

The collector directed the authorities to work in coordination on the matter of roads, drinking water system, and layout development work for the housing colony to be built in the area. Korukonda Tehsildar P Paparao, Irrigation AE Siva Prasad, Surveyors, Burugupudi, and Kapavaram secretariat staff were present.