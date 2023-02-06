Rajamahendravaram: Collector XI wins cricket match over SP XI team

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): A friendly 20-20 cricket match was played between the Collector XI and SP XI teams at GSL Ground here on Sunday. In this match, the Collector XI team won against the SP team.

In the subsequent meeting, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that everyday officers and police perform duties under a lot of stress and this type of games and entertainment programmes will help them to relieve from the stress.

The collector's team won the toss and chose to bowl first. The SP team scored 97 runs. After that, the collector's team batted and lost two wickets in 11.3 overs and scored 101 runs to win. After the match, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat presented the trophy to the winning Collector XI team and the runner-up trophy to the SP XI team.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, who acted as the captain of the collector team, scored 31 runs and was selected as the best batsman.