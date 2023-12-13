Rajamahendravaram: Committees formed for crop damage assessment

Rajamahendravaram: District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that committees at village, mandal and division level were formed to scientifically assess crop damage due to heavy rains and gales that occurred in the wake of Michaung Cyclone recently.

The Panchayat Special Officer, Revenue Inspector, VRO, Village Secretary, and Agricultural Assistant took part in the village-level committee.

The mandal-level committee comprised of Mandal Special Officer, Tahsildar, MPDO, and Mandal Agriculture Officer, RDO and Assistant Director of Agriculture at the division-level.

Collector said that crop loss reports estimated at level of the respective committees should be submitted at collector’s office by December 24. Crop loss assessment should be completed by December 18th and the list should be displayed at RBKs from December 18-22 for Social Audit.

The report should be submitted at the office of the District Agriculture Officer by December 23. All farmers in the district should submit the details of crop damaged as per the government regulations, collector informed.