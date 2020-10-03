Rajamahendravaram: Congress takes out rally against farm laws

Rajamahendravaram: The Congress organised a rally here on Friday, protesting against farm Acts on the occasion of Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sastry.

The rally was held from Jampeta to Devi Chowk raising slogans against BJP government. Congress president NV Srinivas said that TDP and YSRCP supported the farm bills in the parliament at the cost of lakhs of farming community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the farm bills for the benefit of corporate sector and the farmers cannot get minimum support price, he averred.

Congress conducting protest programmes across the country against the farm bills and the party will fight until BJP government withdraw the bills, he added.

Congress leaders G Ravi, PR Srinivas, L Appa Rao and many others were present.