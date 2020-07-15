Covid test on wheels: Sanchara Sanjeevini vehicles take off in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram along with Sub-Collector and Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore inaugurated Sanchara Sanjeevini vehicles at Anam Kala Kendram here on Wednesday. APSRTC converted its Indra buses as Sanchara Sanjeevini vehicles.



Later, the MP said that the vehicles were aimed to conduct Covid-19 tests at the doorsteps of the people. The government given a target to perform as many as 1,000 tests per day and test results will come in 30 minutes. The vehicles work as per programme schedule both in urban and rural areas. Three vehicles one each to Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram arrived. Corona cases increasing in the city as it is a business centre and railway junction and national highway passing through the city.

RTC regional manager R Nageswara Rao, depot manager Satyanarayana Murthi, health services coordinator Dr T Ramesh Kishore, deputy medical and health officer Dr Komali and others were present.