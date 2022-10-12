Rajamahendravaram: CREDAI Home Expo from Nov 4

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): CREDAI Home Expo will be held at Cherukuri Convention Centre on JN Road, Rajahmundry from November 4.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) Rajahmundry Chapter honorary chairman Buddiga Srinivas, chairman Suravarapu Srinivasa Kumar, president Karri Sekhar Reddy, and general secretary Challa Murali informed and unveiled the Home Expo brochure at a press conference held here on Tuesday. They said that the previous Home Expos held in 2015, 2017 and 2019 were successful. After that, the expo was not held due to corona pandemic. Since now the situation was improved, the Home Expo will be organised.

They said along with the stalls related to construction sector, all kinds of stalls like interior decorations and loan facilities will be present at this expo. Whether people want to buy a house or plot or want make their existing house beautiful, they can get all information at this expo.

Replying to question, honorary chairman Buddiga Srinivas said that both construction and real estate sectors are improving again after Covid-19 pandemic. He analysed that everything from iron to labour charges has gone up. However, normal conditions are prevailing as consumers are inclined to fulfil their dream of owning a home. Last time, about 20,000 people visited the expo and this time they are expecting more people to visit.

Srinivas informed that Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Adireddy Bhavani and prominent people from various fields will attend the expo.

CREDAI vice-president Reddy Ramakrishna, State working committee member Challa Suresh and others were present at the press meet.