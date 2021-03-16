Rajamahendravaram: Devotees seek cover from blazing sun on path to temple

Rajamahendravaram: The devotees who use steps to reach the Ratnagiri temple (Annavaram) for the darshan of Lord Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy are facing many problems as there is no shelter all along the way.

Generally, during the ordinary days 3,000 and on important days anywhere between 5,000 to 8,000 devotees visit the scared shrine by climbing 370 steps. During summer and rainyseason, they face problems due to lack of shelter.

Earlier, the Temple Trust Board had decided to arrange sheds at four turnings. Later, it was decided to provide shelter all along the way like in Tirumala pathway. In 2019 tenders were invited at an estimated cost of Rs 32 lakh and the Endowments Commissioner gave his consent to the proposal in April 2020.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the proposal was kept in cold storage and because of the delay the construction cost went up. It is a million dollar question as to when the trust board would start the shelter construction work?

As the steps starts from national highway, many devotees get down from their vehicles at the pathway to reach the temple which also poses danger to the safety of the devotees. The devotees demand the temple management to provide shelter, lights, fencing and drinking water along pathway immediately.