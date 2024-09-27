Rajamahendravaram: Drones deployed to trace leopard at Kadiyam nurseries

Rajamahendravaram: Forest officials have deployed drone cameras to trace the movements of a leopard, whose movements near flower nurseries in Kadiyam for the last three days has triggered panic among villagers.

East Godavari district forest officer S Bharani said the forest personnel have found pug marks of the leopard, believed to be aged 3-4 years. She said nursery farmers along the banks of the Godavari river were being educated on how to protect themselves from possible attack by the leopard.

The forest officials believe the leopard may have moved towards Mandapeta and Alamuru in the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The foresters were setting up trap cameras, and trap cages and kept tranquilisers ready.

Meanwhile, forest officials in Konaseema district said they were creating awareness among people in Yedida and Mernipadu villages on precautions to be taken if the leopard enters the villages.

Announcements were being made over the public address system. It is believed that the leopard reached Kadiyam nurseries after crossing a railway track and a stream in search of a new habitat, given the route it has taken along the banks of the river since September 6.

The leopard, a male, was first sighted near the Diwancheruvu West Reserve Forest (DWRF) on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram city.

According to forest officials, it spent 18 days in the DWRF before moving towards the nurseries of Kadiyam. So far, the leopard has not resorted to any cattle killing nor it attacked humans throughout its journey of about 30 kilometre.

The forest officials have been sharing the inputs and signs left behind by the leopard with the experts of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun. They are also receiving input from Pune-based leading experts in the rescue of big cats. The officials engaged in the operation were taking all precautions as the leopard is said to be showing signs of aggressiveness in its behaviour.

During the recent floods in the Godavari region, this leopard is believed to have crossed over from the Papikonda forests to the Rajahmundry Reserve Forest.

Currently, the leopard has been spotted near Burrilanka, which is close to nurseries. Forest officials have noted a large number of deer in the area, suggesting that the leopard may be drawn there for hunting.

Officials have reported that three mobile teams and two patrolling squads are currently searching for the leopard. They are adjusting and deploying traps and cameras to monitor the leopard’s movements in the operation area.