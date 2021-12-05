Rajamahendravaram: Dwaraka Tirumala temple to be developed under PRASAD scheme

Rajamahendravaram: Centre to implement the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at Dwaraka Tirumala, a famous hill shrine in coastal Andhra located in West Godavari, 75 km from Rajamahendravaram.

Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple is situated atop Seshacahala hill. It's an ancient holy place and a popular pilgrim centre in West Godavari district and it falls under Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy gave an assurance to MP Margani Bharatram in New Delhi on the issue and a detailed representation with the master plan was submitted to the Centre.

MP Bharat explained to Union Minister Kishan Reddy the estimated cost of the project to develop the hill shrine as Rs 83.33 crore. Everyday thousands of pilgrims have darshan of the presiding deity at the temple. About 50 lakh people visit the temple annually and fulfill their vows. They also perform Saraswathi pooja at the temple.

About 30,000 devotees have darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Saturdays and Sundays and more than 40,000 pilgrims visit the temple during auspicious days. The Rajahmundry MP sought the Centre to select the temple under PRASAD scheme and sanction funds for the development of pilgrimage amenities at Dwaraka Tirumala.

Minister G Kishan Reddy also in principle agreed to go through the proposal to sanction Rs 5 crore to the Gowthami Regional Library at Rajamahendravaram. MP Bharatram said at present digitilisation of old books was in progress with the help of donors. He said library authorities have provisionally estimated an amount of Rs 5 crore for the construction of the 2nd floor and renovation of the building and digitalisation of books.