Rajamahendravaram: Eradicating polio is motto of government, says MP Margani Bharat Ram

MP Margani Bharat administering polio drops to a kid in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday
Highlights

MP Margani Bharat Ram said that both State and Central governments are putting in their endeavour to eradicate polio permanently and have been conducting the Pulse Polio programme for a decade

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that both State and Central governments are putting in their endeavour to eradicate polio permanently and have been conducting the Pulse Polio programme for a decade.

Administering polio drops to children at the municipal hospital here on Sunday, he said that Pulse Polio drops will be given to 42,000 children in the city through 141 polio booths. The parents should bring their children to get polio vaccine, which is the need of the hour.

No polio case was registered for a decade, he said and underlined the need to continue the Pulse Polio programme. The polio vaccine is available in bus stations, railway stations etc, he said, underscoring the need to bring awareness among the people on polio programme.

Thousands of employees were involved in Pulse Polio programme and they will give the polio drops to the remaining children at their houses, The MP said.

