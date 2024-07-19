Rajamahendravaram: Erra Kaluva furious

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Erra Kaluva is flowing hotly at Pothavaram in Nallajerla mandal. Due to heavy rains in Khammam district agency, heavy flood water is flowing from the dam in Konguvarigudem through Erra kaluva. In nine villages of Tadepalligudem mandal of West Godavari district, hundreds of acres are trapped in a water blockade due to the Erra Kaluva flood. Farms in Nandamuru, Madhavaram, Kansali Palem (Nidadavolu Mandal), and other villages were submerged.

Meanwhile, Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district recorded 26.9 rainfall and Buttayagudem 26.8 cm. Ten mandals received more than 10 centimeters of rainfall. The district officials examined the flood situation in Kukunuru and Velerupadu mandals. Water was released from the Jangareddygudem Errakaluva reservoir through four gates. In Lakkavaram of Jangareddygudem mandal, paddy fields were submerged.

Pangidigudem road trapped in water bloccade. In Buttaigudem mandal agency areas, traffic has come to a standstill due to the flow of hill streams on the roads. Flood water is flowing down the road from the Aliveru Dam at Doramamidi. At Pattenna Palem, Jalleru brook is flowing fiercely. Crop fields in many areas of Jangareddygudem mandal have been submerged due to the ongoing flood downstream from the project. Officials have warned people not to try to cross hill streams flowing on the roads. Eluru district witnessed a record average rainfall of 277 cm.