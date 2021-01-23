Rajamahendravaram : Farmers to conduct parade on Republic Day

Rajamahendravaram : Akhila Bharatha Rythu Sanghala Samakya Samithi will organise Kisan Parade on January 26 at Gokavaram bus station to express solidarity to agitating farmers at New Delhi from 50 days.

Releasing poster on the parade here on Friday, CPM secretary T Arun and CITU secretary SS Murthi said that hundreds of members of Rythu, Prajasanghalu and youth associations will participate in this protest programme.

The duo said the BJP government brought three farm laws in favour of Ambani and Adani and other corporates in the country and not in favour of the farming community.

Everyone should express their solidarity to the agitating farmers who have been fighting for their justifiable demands, they added.

Because of the laws, the agriculture sector will face many problems and farmers will not be able to sell their produce for minimum support price, they averred. Party leaders PV Rao, I Subramanyam, B Pavan, B Rajulova, N Raja and others were present.