Rajamahendravaram: Fire breaks out in ONGC well, no casuality

Rajamahendravaram: Tension prevailed for some time in Madupalli village of Aynavilli mandal at 2.30 am on Thursday when fire broke out in the ONGC well at the time of testing operations.

ONGC completed drilling operations in a depth of 4,000 metres in the well.

ONGC officials rushed to the spot and controlled the fire and there was no loss to life or property.

The experts are analysing the reasons for the mishap.

Meanwhile, Razole MLA K Chitti Babu, Amalapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhava Reddy and other officials visited the area on Friday morning.