Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Fire breaks out in ONGC well, no casuality

Flames billowing up from ONGC well in Madupalli during early hours of Friday
x

Flames billowing up from ONGC well in Madupalli during early hours of Friday

Highlights

Tension prevailed for some time in Madupalli village of Aynavilli mandal at 2.30 am on Thursday when fire broke out in the ONGC well at the time of testing operations

Rajamahendravaram: Tension prevailed for some time in Madupalli village of Aynavilli mandal at 2.30 am on Thursday when fire broke out in the ONGC well at the time of testing operations.

ONGC completed drilling operations in a depth of 4,000 metres in the well.

ONGC officials rushed to the spot and controlled the fire and there was no loss to life or property.

The experts are analysing the reasons for the mishap.

Meanwhile, Razole MLA K Chitti Babu, Amalapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhava Reddy and other officials visited the area on Friday morning.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X