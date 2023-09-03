Rajamahendravaram: Free mass marriages to be conducted today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Temple trustees Kalepu Surya Simhachalam and Nageswara Rao said free mass marriages will be conducted on Sunday at Simhachalanagar Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrisimhaswamy Kshetra on Korukonda Road.

These marriages will be conducted at 10.39 am. The bride and bridegroom will be given free wedding accessories including gold mangalsutra, silver mattelu, wedding clothes, and Talumbras.

They are also arranging meals for 20 people for relatives of each couple. Nine couples have registered their names this year so far, the trustees said.

The interested can contact the committee members for details. Names can be registered for free mass marriages by calling phone numbers 0883-2447979 and 8897869383.