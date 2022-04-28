Rajamahendravaram: Give priority to friendly policing, SP tells officials

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to CCS police station. He inspected and observed the functioning and interacted with police personnel. He directed the police officials to give priority to friendly policing and give respect to the people, who visit the station.

Rastogi asked the police personnel how the cases are being filed, how the investigation is being done, filing charge sheets and others. He checked how various records are being maintained in the station and reviewed the performance of the staff. He further asked how the cases are being filed in various crimes under Rajamahendravaram urban area.

The SP verified the records at the police station and asked the officials to keep a watch on the movement of persons with criminal background. He shared key instructions and valuable tips with the police personnel.

The SP enquired about the investigation of the cases they had registered. He enquired the officials on pending cases and ordered them to complete the investigation quickly and file a final report in court.

Later, SP Rastogi spoke to the staff about the crime details and the problems they were facing. He interacted with the police personnel and enquired about their problems and made appropriate suggestions to the CIs for their solution. Special attention was paid to finding the culprits, especially in theft and other cases. He directed them to deliver prompt justice to the victims.