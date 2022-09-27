Rajamahendravaram: Give priority to sanitation, officials told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha told the authorities to give top priority to sanitation at field level and solve sanitation-related complaints received from the people promptly. After solving, those photos should be uploaded to the website, she added.

As part of Spandana programme on Monday, the Collector received applications from the public. On this occasion, the Collector said that given the current weather conditions, sanitation services should be improved in areas where seasonal diseases are likely to prevail.

Panchayati Raj and medical and health department officials should tell their staff to go door-to-door in the villages to know the health conditions of the people. As many as 196 complaints were received from people in Spandana. The officers of the departments were directed to provide a permanent solution to the applicants without reopening any of the applications once received.