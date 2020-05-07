Rajamahendravaram: GMR Varalakshmi Foundation manufacturies masks, PPEs

Rajamahendravaram: GMR Vara Lakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) has employed 500 women tailors to stitch cotton masks and personal protective equipment. The foundation will distribute the masks to the frontline health workers and the people in vulnerable areas.

The foundation brought the trained women tailors of GMRVF from Warora, Bajoli-Holi, Badrinath Kamalanga, Hyderabad, Rajam, Anantapur and Kakinada. According to an official of the foundation, as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the foundation came forward to take up the task of making masks and personal protective equipment. So far, as many as 25,000 masks were made.

Meanwhile, GMRVF also mobilised as many as 200 self-help group members to make 20,000 masks as the State government decided to distribute three masks to everyone in the State. Hundreds of families residing in the surrounding areas of GMR KSEZ were also given dry ration kits. social distancing rules are followed strictly.