Rajamahendravaram: 'Godavari Animutyam' award presented to mountaineer Umesh

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao said that mountaineer Achanta Umesh is a glaring example of commitment and dedication towards goal.

Presenting Godavari Animutyam by Philanthropic Society of India (PSI) to Umesh here on Saturday, he said that the award was given to him for climbing 19,340 feet high Kilimanjaro mountain located in Tanzania of African continent.

By climbing the mountain, he created a record and brought name and fame to the country as well as to the ancient city, he said appreciating the mountaineer.

He asked Umesh to continue the same spirit to climb Mount Everest also. Umesh briefed about his adventure to vice-chancellor on the occasion. PSI founder Raja YohnaAdanki, university registrar Dr T Ashok and others were present.