Rajamahendravaram: Godavari Balotsavam on Jan 27, 28

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that arrangements are being made to organise children’s festival in the name of ‘Godavari Balotsavam’ in a grand manner. Accompanied by Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh, Balotsavam committee representatives P Tulasi, P Muralikrishna, D Saibaba, A Raja Yona, P Ramakrishna, Kameswara Sharma and others, she unveiled Balotsavam posters at her office here on Monday.



Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that the Balotsavam will be held on January 27 and 28 next year. Stating that Balotsavam was organised for the first time in the district in February 2023 and this is the second one, she urged the students of all government and private schools to participate in large numbers and make the event a success. As part of Balotsavam, 60 competitions in 32 subjects in cultural and academic sections will be conducted in sub-juniors, juniors and seniors sections, she informed. Balotsavam committee representative Tulasi said that all students studying from 2nd to 10th class in public and private schools in Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural, Kadiyam, Rajanagaram, Seetanagaram and Korukonda mandals can participate in the event.