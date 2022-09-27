Rajamahendravaram: Govt aims to alleviate poverty through self-reliance of women

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving to eliminate poverty by providing financial self-reliance to women. She was the chief guest at the cheque distribution programme of YSR Cheyutha at Kapu Kalyana Mandapam in Chagallu village on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, the Minister said that Rs 165.67 crore has been distributed to 88,356 people in East Godavari district in third phase of YSR Cheyutha. Keeping in view the welfare and development of all communities, Navaratnalu and YSR Cheyutha schemes are being implemented for the financial empowerment of poor families for the last three years, she said.

Vanitha said as part of extending livelihood, families of deserving poor women are allowed to excel in retail business sector. After Jagan became the CM, welfare schemes are being provided to every eligible irrespective of caste, religion and party, she reminded. MPP M Veera Swamy, ZP vice-chairperson P Sri Lekha, Kovvuru Municipal Chairperson B Ratna Kumari and officers of various departments participated.