Rajamahendravaram: Growing cocoa as intercrop in coconut plantations hailed

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Prominent chocolate taster L Nitin Chordia said that the steps being taken by the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society to get a better price by growing cocoa plants as an intercrop in coconut plantations are commendable.

He was the chief guest at the conference held at the Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) office conference hall in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

More than 100 farmers and representatives of farmer-producer associations from Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts attended the conference organised on the cocoa value chain under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh state government.

Nitin Chordia shared his experience in cocoa cultivation and chocolate making with the farmers. He said that the quality of Indian plants is the same as that of many countries like Ghana, South Africa, etc., which are famous for cocoa exports, but our farmers are unable to produce cocoa beans that meet international standards due to ownership errors.

Farmers should be aware of better production methods. Another reason is the misconception that better production does not bring better prices. He said that if chocolate can be processed, the price of chocolate will be up to Rs 1,800. He said that the establishment of a 'fermentation unit' that produces 16 tons of quality beans will cost Rs 28 lakh, of which 35 per cent will be government subsidy, ten per cent will be farmer's investment, and the rest will be a bank loan. He said that a chocolate processing unit can be set up at the range of just Rs 10 lakh.

PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme Director Subhash Kiran said that the state government is ready to provide technical support to the farmers. Training classes will also be organized soon.

Micro Irrigation Project Director S Rammohan said that the cocoa beans produced in our state are 10,000 metric tons. Cadbury said that the unit established in Sricity has a demand of 50,000 metric tons. Farmers need not fear marketing,

he said.

SERP Additional Director Mahita and District Horticulture Officer Raha participated.