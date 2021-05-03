Rajamahendravaram: Hospitals warned by Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore against overcharging Covid patients

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore has warned the private hospital managements of stern action, if they collect more charges from corona patients.

The licenses of the respective private hospitals will be cancelled and the hospitals

also be seized and the government will collects 10 times collected fee as penalty from the respective hospitals.

The government issued a GO 77and 78 in this regard.

He inspected private Covid hospitals including Raju Neuro, Gandhi, Ravi and RS Neuro hospitals here on Sunday. He directed the hospital managements to shift the recovering corona patients to the Covid Care Centres and home isolation.

The commissioner also asked them not to misuse oxygen. He said beds were increased in the hospitals. He underlined the need to provide quality medical aid to corona patients in Arogya Sri network hospitals.

The private hospitals should put up display board with the details relating to availability of beds, oxygen, ventilators etc, he said and warned that any violations in this regard will be viewed seriously.

Arogya Sri coordinator Priyanka, Drugs department assistant director Krishna Rao and nodal officer Bapiraju and others were present.