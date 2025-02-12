Rajamahendravaram: Inter-state Iranian gang arrested

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant breakthrough, the police have arrested an inter-state Iranian gang involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents across multiple states. The gang, which had been operating in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh, was caught near Katheru Gaman Bridge police check-post. Officials recovered 50 gold chains worth approximately Rs 40 lakh from the arrested suspects.

In a press conference on Tuesday, East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore disclosed the details about the arrests.

He stated that in response to the rising number of chain-snatching cases in Rajahmundry and its surrounding areas, four special police teams were formed to track down the culprits. The police intensified their surveillance by setting up check-posts and increasing round-the-clock patrolling in the city. Their thorough analysis and investigation led to the successful apprehension of the gang.

Combining traditional investigation techniques with advanced technology, special teams conducted extensive searches, even in remote villages along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Their efforts paid off when seven members of the gang, including a woman, were arrested.

The woman reportedly played a key role in receiving and disposing of the stolen gold.

According to the investigation, the arrested Iranian gang members were among the most wanted criminals in multiple states. Two key figures, Jahir Hussain and Kismat Ali, have numerous cases of chain-snatching and theft registered against them in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

The gang’s modus operandi involved committing snatching offenses in Rajahmundry and then traveling hundreds of kilometres on motorcycles through dense forest routes to escape into Chhattisgarh.

A few days ago, an attempt was made to intercept the gang at a police check-post near Gokavaram police station, but the suspects rammed their vehicles into the police and managed to flee.

However, with intensified efforts, the gang was finally tracked down and was arrested.

Appreciating the bravery and strategic efforts of the special task force, SP Narasimha Kishore personally commended and rewarded the officers involved in the successful operation.