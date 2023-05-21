Rajamahendravaram: Jamaatul Quresh community demands protection of their lands

Rajamahendravaram : The members of the Jamaatul Quresh community have demanded that the lands of their community which are under occupation should be protected and handed over to them.

In this regard, they submitted a petition to the RDO on Saturday. Earlier, they staged a protest in front of the RDO office.

Speaking to the media, Association president Abdul Wahed and secretary Abdul Paheem Hamidullah said that they have 2.40 acres of land in Hukumpet village panchayat of Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal. However, they alleged that the authorities created false documents and issued Form-1B in the name of Syed Fayaz Uddin for 91 cents of land in Survey No. 1095/3.

They asked how false documents could be issued without any evidence. They said that they had submitted a complaint to the District Collector to cancel the false documents and the Collector advised them to submit a petition to the RDO.

They demanded immediate action against the officials who created the false documents for the land which belonged to their community. They demanded arrest of those who had indulged in selling their lands. They also sought protection of the lands of the community.