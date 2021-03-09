Rajamahendravaram: Jeeyar calls NGOs, leaders to protect trees

Rajamahendravaram:.Addressing gathering at Lala Chervu centre here on Monday as part of Yuvatha-Haritha programme, he said that only human beings are posing threat to other creatures including trees and nature. "Moreover, we are polluting water, air and nature at the cost of our lives. There is a great danger to the universe because of our unnatural tasks," he said.

"Trees are giving oxygen to us for the survival of all human beings and creatures. But we are cutting them mercilessly, though there is no need. Because of this, the temperature levels are rising and it is posing problem to us. The government, non-governmental organisations and leaders should come forward to protect trees and be a role model to the students and youth," he added. "Still we remember Emperor Ashok Chakravathi who planted fruit and flower bearing trees and dug tanks," he added.

He further said that youth are backbone of the country and there is a need to change in their ideologies. If youth are strong, the community, state and country will become strong. The students and youth should take the responsibility of protecting the saplings planted by them.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said the programme was commenced on March 1st and it was aimed to increase greenery along with beautification of the city and reduce increasing temperatures

in the city. Lalachervu road was adopted by Rajamahendri Women's College and the name of the respective student was affixed on the plants. At present eight feet height of plants were planted and in future fruit and flower bearing trees will be planted on both sides of the road.

Jeeyar Swamy congratulated MP Bharat for taking up the unique programme as part of protecting the nature and advised him to implement the project effectively. Later, Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy planted the saplings and distributed sarees given by Chandana Nageswar. YSRCP leaders Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao, Chandana Nageswar, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi, Medapati Sharmila Reddy and many others were present.