Rajamahendravaram: Many join YSRCP in Dowleswaram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that under the able leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State is marching ahead on all fronts and bagged SKOCH award, a challenger award in recognition of his services rendering to the State.

Hundreds of persons joined YSRCP at Dowleswaram on Sunday under the aegis of party rural Assembly coordinator Chandana Ramesh, who welcomed them into the party fold.Later, the MP said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the development of the State and welfare of the people by implementing many welfare schemes for 18 months. Many are coming into the party because of the functioning of the Chief Minister.

Chandana Ramesh said that all the villages in the constituency will be developed by providing necessary facilities. Steps will be taken to reach all welfare schemes cutting across caste, creed and party lines, he added.The party recognises the activists at the right time and always extend its cooperation to them, he assured. In recent panchayat elections,the people supported the party and infused confidence in the Chief Minister, he said.

Party leaders M Sharmila Reddy, Nanduri Venkata Ramana and others were present.