Live
- EC colluding with BJP: AAP on deletion of voters' names
- Podu farmers to get solar power leg-up, assures Deputy CM
- Visakha Organic Mela from tomorrow
- Goshamahal residents raise a stink over new OGH building
- Kejriwal woos auto drivers with Rs 10 lakh insurance
- 'Luxurious gym in Sheesh Mahal:' BJP exposes Kejriwal
- BRS has no right to speak Telangana Talli statue: Former ZPTC
- NDA govt failed to fulfill poll promises: YSRCP
- Raids on godown, one held for selling expired milk powder
- Investors chary of market direction
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Maoists set car on fire
Highlights
Rajamahendravaram: Maoists set fire to a car on the Chinturu-Bhadrachalam road near the Andhra-Telangana border. The incident occurred in the early...
Rajamahendravaram: Maoists set fire to a car on the Chinturu-Bhadrachalam road near the Andhra-Telangana border. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Sirivella village under the Chinturu police station jurisdiction of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.
According to the police, CPI (Maoist) members were responsible for the attack. The car, car-rying six passengers, was stopped by a group of individuals who forcibly made everyone get out. The attackers then filled the car with firewood and set it on fire. The vehicle was com-pletely destroyed.
A police team arrived at the scene based on information provided by locals and began an investigation into the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS