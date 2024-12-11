Rajamahendravaram: Maoists set car on fire

Rajamahendravaram: Maoists set fire to a car on the Chinturu-Bhadrachalam road near the Andhra-Telangana border. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Sirivella village under the Chinturu police station jurisdiction of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

According to the police, CPI (Maoist) members were responsible for the attack. The car, car-rying six passengers, was stopped by a group of individuals who forcibly made everyone get out. The attackers then filled the car with firewood and set it on fire. The vehicle was com-pletely destroyed.

A police team arrived at the scene based on information provided by locals and began an investigation into the incident.