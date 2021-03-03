Rajamahendravaram: March-end deadline to spend 14th Finance Commission funds

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali has said that the 14th Finance Commission funds should be spent by the endof March which is inevitable.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing works of Pidimgoyyi and Dowleswaram villages with the officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply (RWS) at her office here on Tuesday, she asked them to finalise proposals relating to works in two villages.

Relating to Dowleswaram village, an amount of Rs 1.4 crore was sanctioned under the 14th Finance Commission and Rs 20 lakh under general funds. Meanwhile, one latest garbage cleaner, one tractor and 50 cement dustbins sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. For Pidimgoyyi village, an amount of Rs 64.45 lakh was sanctioned under 14th Finance Commission and Rs 13.51 lakh sanctioned under general funds.

Meanwhile, one garbage cleaner, 50 cement dustbins, two autos etc were purchased for Rs 18.35 lakh. Officials of RWS, Panchayat Raj should work with coordination to complete the works without delay, she said.

Divisional panchayat officer J Satyanarayana, rural mandal development officer Murthi and others were present.