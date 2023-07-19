  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Mega job fair on July 25

Rajamahendravaram: State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha called upon unemployed youth to take advantage of the ‘mega job mela’ to be organized at Kovvuru on July 25 at Kovvur Government Degree College from 9 am.

On Tuesday, the minister unveiled the mega job mela poster at her camp office in Kovvur. Addressing the media, she said that more than 30 leading companies will participate in the mega job fair and will provide jobs and employment opportunities to around 2000 youth.

The Minister said that selections will be made for jobs like marketing executives, telesales, data collection agents, and collection executives.

Candidates who have passed SSC, ITI, Inter, Degree and Engineering graduates can participate. Local public representatives, constituency leaders, and the Principal of Government Degree College J Sunitha were present.

